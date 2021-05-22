NBA 2K21 MyTeam Packs: Flash 9 Drops With James Harden Dark Matter Invincible Card
The NBA Playoffs are here and just in time for that comes a brand new NBA 2K21 MyTeam packs release. This time around, gamers have a shot at pulling the James Harden Dark Matter Invincible card among other high-rated cards. There's 11 limited-time availability cards in the packs which also feature top stars such as Paul George and rookie James Wiseman. Here's all of the latest about the new Flash 9 Packs!