newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA 2K21 MyTeam Packs: Flash 9 Drops With James Harden Dark Matter Invincible Card

By Matt Couden
vgr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Playoffs are here and just in time for that comes a brand new NBA 2K21 MyTeam packs release. This time around, gamers have a shot at pulling the James Harden Dark Matter Invincible card among other high-rated cards. There’s 11 limited-time availability cards in the packs which also feature top stars such as Paul George and rookie James Wiseman. Here’s all of the latest about the new Flash 9 Packs!

www.vgr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Chuma Okeke
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba All Star Game#Flash#Go Game#Spotlight Challenges#Myteam Packs#K#Inside Scoring#Mtdb#Ovr Jaylen Brown#Myteam Pack Market#Future Rewind#Hall Of Famers#Virtual Currency#Vc#Myteam Auctions#Dm#Locker Code#Vgr#Hall Of Fame Badges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA 2K21
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pacers coach Greg Foster returns after suspension

Scott Agness: Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster is back, and continues working with Goga Bitadze. They hugged before beginning pre-game warmups. There is concern about Bjorkgren's mental state. That's not to suggest he's on the verge of a mental breakdown, but league sources have told IndyStar that he has taken this hard. The losing and internal conflict has been bad enough, but his fierce, competitive nature can be a weakness as much as a strength.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Paul George: Paces team with 24 points

George recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 win over the Lakers. To add insult to injury, George stuck around in the fourth quarter to stack up more production against the Lakers, who were already way behind. After a sub-par game against New Orleans, George has been on a fabulous four-game tear, averaging 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.
NBAsemoball.com

Clippers rout Lakers 118-94, move into No. 3 spot in West

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Paul George led seven players in double figures with 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed a Lakers team minus LeBron James 118-94 on Thursday night, moving into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference playoff race. The loss kept the defending NBA champion...
NBAledburyreporter.co.uk

Paul George leads from the front as Clippers beat Lakers in LA battle

Paul George scored 24 points as the Los Angeles Clippers moved to third in the Western Conference with a 118-94 win over their Los Angeles rivals the Lakers. George led a solid offensive performance from the Clippers with all five starters finishing in double figures along with two from the bench.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: James Harden available for the first time since April 5

Brian Lewis: James Harden is cleared to play tonight for the first time since April 5. He will be on a minutes restriction, Steve Nash said. #Nets #NBA #Spurs. Malika Andrews: James Harden is listed as probable for tonight's game against the Spurs. Kyrie Irving is Questionable with a facial contusion. Kevin Durant is available, despite it being the second night of a back-to-back.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine could dazzle in absence of James Harden

One of the final chances that the Chicago Bulls will have to continue their quest for a spot in the play-in tournament later this month comes in a key showdown with the Brooklyn Nets on May 11. The Bulls only have four games remaining for the regular season, and the schedule is anything but friendly.
NBAclipsnation.com

Clippings: The Clippers still have the Lakers’ number

On the surface, it seems like playing the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs would be an unnecessarily difficult matchup for the Clippers. The Lakers are the defending champs, and they have two players who are All-Stars on their worst days in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and all-NBA or even MVP-type players at their best.
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and James Harden: Favored To Play In Olympics

LAS VEGAS – Three of the best players the world has to offer are all favored to play in the Olympics for Team USA in LeBron James, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Of these three, the odds suggest Harden is the most likely to participate in the Olympics while LeBron is the least likely.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: James Harden coming off the bench

Rachel Nichols: James Harden is expected to return tonight but won’t start – interesting approach from the Nets. When KD came back from *his* long injury layoff, he too came off the bench; GM Sean Marks told me the goal was to have KD (on a minutes restriction) available for the end of the game.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles News Beat

NBA Daily Recap 5/6: George's 24 Points rallies Clippers pass Lakers 118-94

Clippers led by 21 before the fourth quarter and rolled past Lakers 118-94 on Thursday night. Paul George led the way for the Clippers with 24 points. Despite losing the game at home, Kyle Kuzma tallied 25 points for the Lakers. After this game, the Lakers (37-29) ranked #6 in the Western Conference with 11.0 games back to the top, while the Clippers (45-22) led the Lakers by 7.5 games back and ranked #3 in the same conference.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Report: Nets G James Harden to return Wednesday night

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden plans to return Wednesday night against the visiting San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic reported. Sidelined for five weeks with a hamstring strain, Harden will play assuming that pregame warmups go smoothly. Harden, 31, has missed 20 of Brooklyn's last 21 games, including the last 18 in a row. He tried to play against the New York Knicks on April 5 but was removed after just four minutes.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Knicks Look to End Losing Streak, Travel to L.A. to Face Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

The Knicks look to hold on to the fourth seed and regain their form as they travel for a two-game swing in Los Angeles. It starts with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. With just four games left in the regular season, the New York Knicks (37-30) are putting the finishing touches on one of the more refreshing seasons in franchise history. With muddled expectations in the preseason, the Knicks quickly broke through, thanks to the remarkable play of first-time All-Star Julius Randle, second-year swingman R.J. Barrett, and first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Paul George: Off night shooting

George tallied 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes of Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks. George's performance Sunday snapped a streak of 20-point performances at four. Over his last six games, George has shot under 45 percent four times while not faring much better from beyond the arc, hitting on just 31.8 percent of his triples. On the plus side, George is grabbing 7.3 boards in that span.
NBAitsgame7.com

Ty Lue On Similarities Between Paul George and Kobe Bryant

Ty Lue is no stranger to speaking openly and honestly about his players. It was more of the same this week, following his team’s big victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. Lue went into great detail about how Kawhi Leonard’s current minutes situation is messing up his squad’s...
NBAnews4usonline.com

Rotation and minutes on Lue’s mind as postseason nears

LOS ANGELES – The uneven play by the Los Angeles Clippers down the stretch of the regular season followed the team out of their final home game at STAPLES Center. And so with four games on the road to finish their 2020-21 NBA campaign, the Clippers are going to need a strong finish to either move up to the second slot in the Western Conference or get locked into the third seed for the playoffs.
NBAWashington Post

The All-NBA ballot is a bit of a mess thanks to position confusion

This is an excerpt from Ben Golliver’s NBA Post Up weekly newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news and commentary and the best high jinks from #NBATwitter and R/NBA delivered to your inbox every Monday. The 2021 All-NBA voting process was guaranteed to be messy with so many stars...
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Clippers fall at home to New York Knicks

LOS ANGELES — It was a slog and a slugfest, as most Knicks games this season — and many Clippers afternoon affairs — tend to be. And so scoring was at a premium Sunday, when the Clippers and New York, both teams jockeying for playoff seeding in their respective conferences, locked horns in a Mother’s Day matinee before 2,578 fans — including some vocal, socially distanced Knicks supporters — at Staples Center.
NBAprosportsextra.com

James Harden and Dejounte Murray Feud on Twitter

NBA BEEF ALERT! NBA BEEF ALERT! So last night some toolbag on Twitter posted an obviously CGI edited video clip of Brooklyn Nets superstar, and all-around great, loving, fun-hearted, philanthropist James E. Harden ALLEGEDLY trying to trip San Antonio Spurs bum Dejounte Murray. After seeing the video, Murray went at James in a since-deleted tweet. Check out the video and tweet.