newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Utopia Season 2 release date, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more

By Alexandria Ingham
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has canceled Utopia, but does that really mean Season 2 won’t happen? Could it be saved? Here’s what we know about Utopia Season 2 so far. Utopia is about a group of comic book nerds who find a copy of the unpublished sequel to the comic book Dystopia. They’re sure that this comic book tells the future, but the truth is through tiny clues that aren’t always clear until the event happens.

amazonadviser.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
273K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Sasha Lane
Person
John Cusack
Person
Jessica Rothe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utopia#Earth#Watch Trailer#Release Date#Series Production#Work Release#Home#Amazon Prime Video#Comic Book Nerds#Dark Forces#Tiny Clues#Truth#Today#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesComicBook

Disney+ Releases June Promo Featuring Loki, Luca, and More

Before you know it, June will be here and a whole new slate of content will be added to Disney+. Sunday afternoon, the streamer released a new promotional spot showing off the company's upcoming batch of properties. As you might expect from the House of Mouse, the promo heavily features two of the platform's biggest additions over the next month — Loki from Marvel Studios, and Luca, an animated feature that was bumped from theatrical release to become a Disney+ Original.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Battersea Poltergeist’: Blumhouse TV & Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Prods. To Develop Scripted & Unscripted Series Based On Podcast

In a competitive bidding situation, Blumhouse Television and Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions have won the rights to BBC Radio 4’s The Battersea Poltergeist podcast, presented by Danny Robins. Blumhouse TV and studio-based Maniac are developing as a scripted series and a companion unscripted series, titled Blumhouse’s Ghost Story. Additionally, the companies have also secured Hitchings’ life rights, as well as the rights to her and James Clark’s book, The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist.
Moviesfanboynation.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer – There is a surprising amount of milkshakes in this incredibly bad-ass assassin action flick. Somehow, the Gunpowder Milkshake trailer looks to be more fun than the behind-the-scenes videos from Karen Gillan’s Instagram. The action sequences appear violent, visceral, and very well choreographed. The cast is a veritable list of superstars with radiating swag. They seem to go through a lot of gunpowder and milkshakes, and incorporating milkshakes into action sequences is a genius idea that seems incredibly difficult to do, but the trailer proves the team behind the film pulled it off. Plus, there are also brilliant literary references used as a code for weaponry. Gunpowder Milkshake looks to be a complex and thoroughly realized world that reveals itself with the film. I am thoroughly amped to know more about this film and world, and can’t wait for it to drop on Netflix July 14, 2021. Anyways, watch the trailer, continue reading for the production info and film synopsis from the STUDIO CANAL Australia YouTube, and comment below to discuss.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix added a handful of new movies and TV shows to its library today. In total, four fresh titles debuted on the streamer this Friday, May 7th – and they’re all originals. Specifically, the quartet consists of a couple of films and a couple of series. And, as always, the new additions cater to all tastes, with the day delivering both a powerful human drama and your next superhero obsession. Check out the itemized list of what’s just debuted below and then read on for more info.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime and IMDb TV in June 2021

There’s something for everyone available for streaming on Amazon Prime or IMDb TV in June. For the dude bros: Settle in with Fincher’s Fight Club or the Coen brother’s The Big Lebowski. For the brooding filmster who wants to either really impress or really annoy someone on their next date: Adaptation, Lost In Translation, Black Swan, and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. For those in the mood for raunchy 2000s comedy: Stepbrothers, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, or The House Bunny, starring Anna Faris and Emma Stone. You can also view the crucial origin story of a bear who wears a jacket and makes orange marmalade, Paddington, featuring Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, and Sally Hawkins. Speaking of live action animated animals in human clothing, Stuart Little and Stuart Little 2 make their arrival on IMDb TV.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Flash season 7, episode 12 release date: When does the show return from hiatus?

The Flash season 7 will be taking a temporary hiatus from screens but when can we expect it to make its return?. The Flash is set to take a brief hiatus from our TV screens. The Arrowverse show recently kicked off its seventh season, airing brand new episodes throughout March, April and May but now that it has reached the halfway point in the story it is telling (and exceeded it in terms of episodes), the show will be taking a short break.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch The Flash season 7, episode 12 trailer

The Flash season 7 kicks off a new chapter with its next episode. Before the next graphic novel begins, check out the brand new trailer for “Good-Bye Vibrations”. The Flash may technically be over the halfway point of season 7 but the story of the Arrowverse show’s seventh season is only half told. The reason for that is, of course, the fact that the first three episodes of season 7 were carried over from season 6. And now that both of those stories have been completed, the show sets its sights on the back half of the season.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon in June

If you want to celebrate the arrival of summer by staying inside and watching stuff on TV, far be it for us to judge you. There are a lot of new movies and TV shows to check out on Amazon in June, the biggest being the seventh and final season of the Boschiest show on TV, Bosch,which premieres on June 25. Season 2 of the Anna Paquin dramedy Flack is set to premiere on June 11, and the new Brazilian crime series, Dom, premieres on June 4.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
KTEM NewsRadio

Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

Bosch says good bye to Amazon Prime Video this June, when the long-running cop series premieres its seventh and final season. (A spinoff series will air on IMDb TV.) Prime Video will also have a new season of The Family Man, and a new season of Flack starring Anna Paquin. Plus, right at the end of May, several collections of Borat 2 deleted scenes will be released to Prime Video as Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Firestarter’ Reboot Begins Production, Releases Burning Hot Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Firestarter, Stephen King‘s tale of a pyrokinetic young girl being pursued by a shadowy government agency, is getting a reboot from the folks at Blumhouse, Universal Pictures, and Weed Road Productions. Keith Tomas (The Vigil) is helming the latest take on the material, and the announced cast so far features Zac Efron and Michael Greyeyes. Firestarter began production today in Canada, and to kick things off, Blumhouse has released a fiery behind-the-scenes video, which you can see below.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix Is About to Lose Two All-Time Great TV Series

Though staples of the Netflix programming for years at this point, two of the best TV shows of all time are leaving the service very soon with the streamer confirming that both Twin Peaks (season 1 & 2) and the original version of The Twilight Zone will depart soon. In making their New Arrivals for June announcement Netflix confirmed that Wednesday, June 30 will be the last day to stream either title on the service and that they'll be gone on Thursday, July 1. These two shows hail from the vaults of ViacomCBS' various subsidiaries, meaning they'll likely be exclusive to Paramount+ in the near future since they're streaming there already.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Cancelled One Of Its Best New Shows

The vast majority of Sherlock Holmes stories are the property of the public domain, which is no doubt why Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic literary creation is, and will continue to be, one of the most heavily adapted characters in any kind of media. Indeed, there’ve been countless movies and...
MoviesPosted by
AL.com

What to watch on Netflix: The 10 best movies you can stream now

Need something to watch on Netflix tonight? You have a lot to scroll through, but we’ve narrowed it down to 10 movies that should do the trick. From fascinating Oscar-winners to lighthearted documentaries, here are 10 movies you can’t miss on Netflix now:. Two Distant Strangers. Travon Free and Martin...
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

Spyglass’ Hellraiser Reboot Will Premiere on Hulu

Spyglass’ Hellraiser Reboot Will Premiere on Hulu. The Pinhead renaissance is upon us. Not only is the leader of the Cenobites starring in a new Hellraiser series on HBO, he’s also about to headline his eleventh feature film. Bloody Disgusting broke the story that Spyglass Media’s Hellraiser remake is going straight to Hulu.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Tom's Guide

25 biggest cancelled shows and series ending in 2021: NCIS, Walking Dead, Ozark and more

It's the circle of TV life: cancelled shows end and give way to the premieres of new shows. This year seems to have more than its usual share of big TV cancellations, with long-running favorites like The Walking Dead, NCIS: New Orleans, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Shameless embarking on their final seasons. Judge Judy is finally hanging up her gavel, while Conan is closing up his late night show.