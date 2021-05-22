Noie: Leadership allows LaVIlle's Leyton Czarnecki to embrace his final year of everything

Rob Childress will not return as Texas A&M baseball coach. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork announced that Childress’ contract is not being renewed Sunday morning. “Coach Childress is a great man and we appreciate his long-term dedication to Texas A&M and for leading our baseball program with class and dignity in every phase,” Bjork said in a released statement. “Coach Childress deserves our respect and admiration for how he represented our program, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter. I also want to thank our players for their determination and perseverance during this season with all of the protocols in place.