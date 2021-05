FRESNO, Calif. – With a doubleheader sweep of Fresno State on Saturday, the Nevada baseball team has now won 10 Mountain West games in a row. The Wolf Pack took game one by the final of 9-6 and won with a mercy rule in seven innings in game two, 14-2. This is a key series for the Wolf Pack this weekend, which improved to 20-17 overall and 17-9 in league play. Two of the other top three teams in the Mountain West standings, UNLV and San Diego State, are facing each other this weekend with the Rebels taking two from the Aztecs on Saturday. Those two SDSU losses, combined with two Nevada victories, pushes the Wolf Pack into the top spot in the conference standings.