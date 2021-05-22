newsbreak-logo
Keene, NH

Truth is the way, by Jack Coey

Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

There are Republicans who say the election Trump lost was stolen. That’s a lie. I’m an old man for sure and possibly losing my marbles, but I thought seeking the truth was the way to advancement, not chasing falsehoods. The truth sets you free. Mark Twain said, “Telling the truth is easy, you don’t have to remember anything.”

