Truth is the way, by Jack Coey

In his opinion of May 12, I want to commend Mr. Kramer for referencing OpenSecrets.org as a credible source for information regarding campaign contributions. However, I feel obliged to point out the error of everything else he said in that article. It is true that the Center for Responsive Politics (OpenSecrets.org) is a nonpartisan, independent and nonprofit premier research group that tracks money in U.S. politics and its effect on elections and public policy, but after scouring the site for what Mr. Kramer purported it claimed, I found nothing that supported anything he said; in fact, I found the opposite. For example: Trump was the biggest recipient of campaign contributions from the tobacco industry in the 2020 campaign, not Biden as he implied. One could almost reverse everything Mr. Kramer said by exchanging the words “Republican”and “Democrat” and come closer to the truth, which makes his opening sentence so ironic, and I quote Mr. Kramer’s own words: “There is an old saying, ‘If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth.’” Hmm. Seems Mr. Kramer’s opinion piece is a parody of his own making. But don’t take my word for it. Find out for yourself. Visit the site, then, form your own opinion based on facts.