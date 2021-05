Since May 17, ships of all shapes and sizes have been permitted to cruise around the British Isles again, and even more will be taking to British waters from next month. They will be setting a course for dune-backed beaches, remote archipelagos, craggy islets, historic maritime cities and smaller ports including Portrush, Douglas and Holyhead. Whether you’re keen for an epic adventure that promises something new, eager for a wildlife fix, or just want to be indulged – your champagne flute replenished as you pootle past a royal palace, perhaps – there are options for everyone.