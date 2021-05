The recent dissolution of Daft Punk was heartbreaking for music lovers all over the globe and especially fans of dance, electronic and club music, but the person I worried most for was American DJ Steven Zhu, more commonly referred to as just Zhu. The New York Observer praised the DJ as “the next Daft Punk” after Zhu’s 2016 Coachella performance. Since then, the title has floated around the EDM community in a way that might have inflated expectations and pressured Zhu to evolve musically and fill the Daft Punk-sized hole in EDM.