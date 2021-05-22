Montreal Canadiens: A Surprising First Playoff Round in All Divisions
I think everyone can agree that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have been fun, and especially, surprising so far, and no, I’m not only talking about the Montreal Canadiens. Although the big majority of the teams have not yet played their fourth game, which will be a lot more meaningful, some series are already not going the way we were expecting, and undoubtedly, the Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs’ series is one of them.awinninghabit.com