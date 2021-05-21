Winter birthdays could elevate the risk of several mental disorders: meta-analysis
A study of nearly 2 million patient records in Taiwan and more than 1.5 million records from over two dozen other countries offered new insights into birth season and psychological health, finding that people born during winter months may be more prone to developing certain mental disorders, including schizophrenia, bipolar I and depression, and providing psychiatrists important clues about the mechanisms that could lead to those disorders.academictimes.com