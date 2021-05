Another extremely ugly hit-by-pitch stole the show on Monday Night Baseball. With the bases loaded in the seventh inning of a 1–0 game between the Mets and Braves, Kevin Pillar was hit in the face with a 94 mph fastball thrown by Braves reliever Jacob Webb. Blood immediately started gushing from Pillar’s nose as he helplessly crawled around the batter’s box and waited for medical help. The ensuing gore had to be powdered over and mixed into the dirt by the grounds crew before play could resume. The delay also felt necessary from an emotional standpoint. Every player appeared to be shaken up to some degree, and it sucked the life out of the broadcast.