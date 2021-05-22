Can artificial intelligence turn the Spice Girls into Nine Inch Nails?
It’s the Canadian May long weekend and people will be gardening. Here are some flowery lyrics data that might help →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com