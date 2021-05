Let’s get this out of the way right now: Chelsea was abysmal against Arsenal. Once again, the Blues let the worst Arsenal side in decades—which is a feat in and of itself—exit with three points. The Gunners did the league double over their west London counterparts for the first time since the early 2000s and snapped a nine-year losing skid at Stamford Bridge. All of this while they have been fighting for a spot in the top half of the table.