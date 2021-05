MIAMI — The full Pablo Lopez experience played out in full in the fifth inning of the Miami Marlins’ 3-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Lopez was cruising through another inning of work, with two outs and no runners on base in a 1-1 game, and suddenly the defense fell apart behind him. Jesus Aguilar committed an error, then Jon Berti. The starting pitcher’s margin for error vanished, so Mel Stottlemyre Jr. came to the mound. They talked through the situation and Lopez was ready for an escape. He struck out Carson Kelly on five pitches, headed to the dugout and watched the final four innings.