Old Records Shed New Light on Smallpox Outbreaks in 1700s

 4 days ago

That history repeats itself old records, shedding new light on the smallpox outbreaks. Back in the 17 hundreds, revealing surprising similarities of how Boston coped with smallpox and the Corona virus pandemic today, the records including Ministers diary held by the New England Historic Genealogical Society. Boston Congregational Library and Archives is now posted all of this information online and the records show some people resisting getting vaccinated against smallpox. Which is the only human infectious disease ever to be completely eradicated.

#Smallpox#1700s#History Repeats Itself#Corona Virus#Shed#Surprising Similarities#England#Today
Health
Science
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Yesterday’s Microbiomes May Shed Light on Today’s Diseases

American writer and novelist Pearl S. Buck said, “If you want to understand today, you have to search yesterday.” Now researchers have put this to action when it comes to the gut microbiome. Joslin Diabetes Center scientists report they have discovered dramatic differences between gut microbiomes from ancient North American people and modern microbiomes. These findings take a look at how these microbes may have evolved.
EntertainmentPosted by
Military Times

New Hindenburg documentary sheds light on the decades-old disaster

Eighty-four years after the airship Hindenburg crashed in Lakehurst, New Jersey, a new PBS documentary has new evidence about why the disaster may have happened. “Hindenburg: The New Evidence,” a film produced by PBS’ NOVA television program, features U.S. Air Force veteran Jason O. Harris as part of a team completing the first investigation into the crash since its immediate aftermath in 1937. Harris, a lieutenant colonel, teamed up with historian Dan Grossman to discover why the fire, which ultimately killed 36 people, happened in the first place.
Public Healthmauinow.com

WATCH: Medical Minute Sheds Light on Long-Haul COVID-19 Symptoms

Doctor Michael Shea, chief medical director and critical care physician at Maui Health shares an important message about long-haul COVID symptoms and complications. “While it is true that most people get better within weeks of contracting COVID-19, there is growing evidence that some people experience uncomfortable long-term symptoms – even after they have seemed to have recovered,” said Dr. Shea. “Symptoms that can last for weeks, months or even longer than after the initial COVID-19 infection.”
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Scientists shed light on the mechanism of photoactivation of the orange carotenoid protein

Federal Research Centre «Fundamentals of Biotechnology» of the Russian Academy of Science. Exposure to light is compulsory for photosynthetic organisms for the conversion of inorganic compounds into organic ones. However, if there is too much solar energy, the photosystems and other cell components could be damaged. Thanks to special protective proteins, the overexcitation is converted into heat - in the process called non-photochemical quenching. The object of the published study, OCP, was one of such defenders. It was first isolated in 1981 from representatives of the ancient group of photosynthetic bacteria, ?yanobacteria. OCP comprises two domains forming a cavity, in which a carotenoid pigment is embedded.
AstronomyEurekAlert

New FAST discoveries shed light on pulsars

Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), a research team led by Prof. HAN Jinlin from National Astronomical Observatories of Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC) has discovered 201 pulsars, including many very faint pulsars, 40 millisecond pulsars (MSPs), and 16 pulsars in binaries. These discoveries were published in Research...
Earth ScienceEos

Laser Flashes Shed Light on a Changing Arctic

Earlier this year, several researchers traded the relative warmth of Albuquerque, N.M., for the bone-chilling winter conditions of far northern Alaska. They made the journey to monitor pulses of laser light zipping through a strand of fiber-optic cable buried under the Beaufort Sea. These observations, part of a 3-year project, will shed light on the prevalence of anthropogenic activity in the region and how it’s responding to a warming climate.
AstronomyFuturity

Waves shed light on mysterious ‘mixing’ inside huge stars

Researchers have measured the internal mixing within an ensemble of massive stars using observations of waves from their deep interiors. Astronomers commonly refer to massive stars as the chemical factories of the universe. They generally end their lives in spectacular supernovae, events that forge many of the elements on the periodic table.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Carbonate Deposits Shed Light on Byzantine Water Management

The advancement of scientific tools enables us to peer back into the history, uncovering engineering techniques used by those who lived many years ago: A team of researchers from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) has revealed new information about the upkeep of the world's longest aqueduct of the time, the 265-mile-long (426km) Aqueduct of Valens supplying Constantinople, now Istanbul in present-day Turkey.
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Scientists Shed Light on Workings of Mutant Alpha-synuclein Protein

A mutant form of the alpha-synuclein protein — associated with early onset, severe familial Parkinson’s disease — recruits its normal version to propagate the toxic clumps that lead to neurodegeneration, a study in mice has found. The data, specific for the E46K mutant version of alpha-synuclein, suggest that the toxic...
Berkshire County, MAiBerkshires.com

Local Video Series Sheds Light on Type 1 Diabetes

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A local health-care worker is raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes — a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin — through videography and is attempting to normalize discussion around the autoimmune disease. Carly Beery, a surgical technologist at Berkshire Medical Center, was...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

NASA Study Sheds Light On F-35 Oxygen Deprivation Symptoms

Between 2011 and 2017, more than a dozen U.S. Air Force F-35 pilots reported experiencing oxygen deprivation symptoms. NASA has discovered new information that may help solve the mystery behind these physiological episodes and wants to study the issue more deeply. But the F-35 Joint Program Office... Subscription Required. NASA...
SciencePhys.org

New NASA data sheds light on climate models

Have you ever worn a dark T-shirt on a sunny day and felt the fabric warm in the sun's rays? Most of us know dark colors absorb sunlight and light colors reflect it—but did you know this doesn't work the same way in the sun's non-visible wavelengths?. The sun is...
Sciencelaserfocusworld.com

Airborne sensing, laser scans shed light on the Amazon

As tree mortality increases throughout the Amazon, researchers in Brazil are working to more accurately assess and better understand carbon budgets, climate change effects, and other factors in the world’s largest and most biodiverse tropical rainforest. According to a study, published in Scientific Reports, tree mortality can be attributed to...
GardeningArizona Daily Sun

Gardening Etcetera: Shedding light on the origins of sunflowers

Keep your face to the sun and you cannot see the shadows. It’s what the sunflowers do. Throughout North America and most of the world, the sunflower is one plant everyone knows by name. With its large, yellow flowers, it is an iconic symbol rendered in art, children’s first scribblings,...
GardeningPosted by
Forbes

Exceptionally Well-Preserved Herb-Like Fossil Sheds New Light On The Evolution Of Flowering Plants

In his vast correspondence with other contemporary naturalists, Charles Darwin mentions the "abominable mystery” of the origin of angiosperms or plants with flowers. The fossil record shows that flowering plants appear relatively suddenly all around the world in the mid-Cretaceous (about 110 million years ago), in contrast with Darwin's belief of a gradual, slow evolution. Darwin explained the apparent sudden evolution using gaps in the fossil record.
ScienceCourthouse News Service

Chemical Analysis Sheds New Light on Ancient Greek Battles of Himera

(CN) — Foreign mercenaries were omnipresent in ancient battles across the Mediterranean. Greek mercenaries aided the Persians; Persians aided Greeks; and after the introduction of coinage, entire armies of private soldiers went up for sale. The first battle of Himera in 480 BCE was a resounding Greek Sicilian victory. A...