Old Records Shed New Light on Smallpox Outbreaks in 1700s
That history repeats itself old records, shedding new light on the smallpox outbreaks. Back in the 17 hundreds, revealing surprising similarities of how Boston coped with smallpox and the Corona virus pandemic today, the records including Ministers diary held by the New England Historic Genealogical Society. Boston Congregational Library and Archives is now posted all of this information online and the records show some people resisting getting vaccinated against smallpox. Which is the only human infectious disease ever to be completely eradicated.search.audioburst.com