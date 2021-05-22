Rookie Report: Prospect Risers and Fallers for Week 8

*All results from games played on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (2-7) WORCHESTER 7, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX) Starter Thomas Szapucki had an uneven outing in this one, and that really was the difference for the Mets, as they fell to 2-7 on the year. He gave up an RBI single in the first, but settled in until the middle innings after that. A three-run home run by David Thompson put the Mets up 3-1 in the second inning, and a solo shot by Jake Hager, who is off to a torrid start this season, made it 4-1 in the third, and Syracuse looked set up well to win their third game of the season. However, Szapucki ran into trouble into the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. An RBI single in the fourth made it 4-2 Mets, and a two-run home run tied it up in the fifth for Worchester. A double in the sixth would chase Szapucki from the game, and Sam McWilliams came in to relieve him. Old friend Cesar Puello put Worchester ahead, reaching on an error by Mason Williams. Jarred Duran took McWilliams deep for a two-run shot in the seventh to make it 7-4, putting the game out of reach.