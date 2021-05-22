A Day at the Ranch - Generous Donor Matches Gifts This Month
SAN FRANCISCO – During the joyous season of Pascha, the Metropolis of San Francisco declared, “we are pleased to announce that a generous anonymous donor has pledged $31,000 to sponsor the entire month of May at our beloved Saint Nicholas Ranch and Retreat Center. With the Ranch being closed over this past year, it has been a challenging time, and our campaign – A Day at the Ranch – is already making a difference.www.thenationalherald.com