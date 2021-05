Austin Rivers is now a part of this Denver Nuggets team for the stretch run, how has he played, and what can he bring to the upcoming playoff run?. Adding Austin Rivers to this Denver Nuggets team mere weeks before the playoffs wasn’t part of the team’s plans. With the season-ending injury to Jamal Murray and the team trying to withstand several other injuries in the home stretch of the regular season, Rivers has been playing a lot of minutes and might figure to have a role in the postseason.