Plant pandemics and how they could endanger our food supply. Scientists sound alarm on growing menace.
Humans aren’t the only organisms susceptible to pandemics. Plants can fall victim to new pathogens, too — and that could threaten the global food supply. That’s the message of a group of plant pathologists who say we need better ways to detect, track and stop outbreaks of plant disease. In a commentary in the journal PNAS, the scientists sound the alarm on plant pandemics and make a variety of suggestions on how to monitor spreading plant pathogens.www.washingtonpost.com