Agriculture

Plant pandemics and how they could endanger our food supply. Scientists sound alarm on growing menace.

By Erin Blakemore
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans aren’t the only organisms susceptible to pandemics. Plants can fall victim to new pathogens, too — and that could threaten the global food supply. That’s the message of a group of plant pathologists who say we need better ways to detect, track and stop outbreaks of plant disease. In a commentary in the journal PNAS, the scientists sound the alarm on plant pandemics and make a variety of suggestions on how to monitor spreading plant pathogens.

