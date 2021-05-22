Why your weird dreams might help your brain function better in the real world
Why do we dream? And why are our dreams so uncanny?. That has preoccupied researchers for centuries, and competing theories on the purpose and content of dreams abound. Now, a Tufts University neuroscientist suggests science should look toward artificial intelligence for answers. Erik Hoel describes his idea, which he has dubbed the “overfitted brain hypothesis,” in an article in the journal Patterns.www.washingtonpost.com