Why your weird dreams might help your brain function better in the real world

By Erin Blakemore
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do we dream? And why are our dreams so uncanny?. That has preoccupied researchers for centuries, and competing theories on the purpose and content of dreams abound. Now, a Tufts University neuroscientist suggests science should look toward artificial intelligence for answers. Erik Hoel describes his idea, which he has dubbed the “overfitted brain hypothesis,” in an article in the journal Patterns.

