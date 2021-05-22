newsbreak-logo
Hearts for children: CASA seeks new volunteers, celebrates member’s 90th birthday

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville office of CASA of Trinity Valley recently hosted an appreciation luncheon for its volunteers. The event was open to the public and served as an opportunity for prospective volunteers to obtain information and ask questions. The group also took time to celebrate the 90th birthday of one volunteer, Barbara Hugghins.

