Nancy Flood-Golembeck: The dawn of a new day

The State Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, about two hours after sunset in their various locales, Baha’is all over the world commemorated the birth of their Faith in 1844. This occasion, a Holy Day second in importance only to the Ridvan Festival I wrote about in my last column, is called the Declaration of The Bab (pronounced like the name Bob). The word “Bab” means Gate; the title signifying that He was the gate through which the Promised One of the ages would enter. Although the Bearer of a divine Revelation in His own right, The Bab, much like John the Baptist, announced that He was the herald of a much greater One Who would come soon after Him (Baha’u’llah).

