Nancy Flood-Golembeck: The dawn of a new day

Last night, about two hours after sunset in their various locales, Baha’is all over the world commemorated the birth of their Faith in 1844. This occasion, a Holy Day second in importance only to the Ridvan Festival I wrote about in my last column, is called the Declaration of The Bab (pronounced like the name Bob). The word “Bab” means Gate; the title signifying that He was the gate through which the Promised One of the ages would enter. Although the Bearer of a divine Revelation in His own right, The Bab, much like John the Baptist, announced that He was the herald of a much greater One Who would come soon after Him (Baha’u’llah).