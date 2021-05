After two months of regular season golf, only one stroke separated the top two teams in 3A, with Morgan averaging a 345 and Richfield averaging a 346. During the opening round of the state tournament on Wednesday at Mountain View Golf Course in West Jordan, Morgan shot right around its average, posting a team score of 342. It will have some work to do in the final round on Thursday, however, as Richfield posted one of its best rounds of the season.