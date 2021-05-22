KUWTK: Tristan Thompson thinks he’s found the ‘recipe to make’ Khloe Kardashian happy – but isn’t it too late?

Khloe Kardashian's beau, Tristan Thompson, has threatened legal action against a woman claiming they hooked up earlier this year. The NBA star's lawyer confirmed on May 4 that a cease and desist letter was sent to Instagram model Sydney Chase. In the letter, attorney Marty Singer said Sydney was lying about her alleged involvement with Tristan — who endured two epic cheating scandals in 2018 and 2019 — and trying to cash in on her newfound fame. Sydney, however, argued that she never got a letter. "The articles are giving false information. Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have, to shut you down or tarnish your name," she said on Instagram. The "No Jumper" podcast, which aired Sydney's claims in April, also received a cease and desist letter threatening legal action. Khloe, meanwhile, apparently DM'd Sydney after the alleged tryst.