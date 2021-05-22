newsbreak-logo
KUWTK: Tristan Thompson thinks he's found the 'recipe to make' Khloe Kardashian happy – but isn't it too late?

By Stefani Munro
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping Up With The Kardashians returned last night, May 20, for its ninth episode in the final season, titled: “Keeping Up With The Kids” – read a full episode recap here – and the popular reality show proved that it knows just how to twist the knife deep in our hearts and make it hurt because the latest episode did just that. In last night’s episode of KUWTK, we watched as Tristan Thompson made a significant effort to make our sweet Khloe Kardashian comfortable and feel welcomed in his bachelor pad following the news that she had sold her Calabassas home, in order to build her dream house right alongside her moms, Kris Jenner.

