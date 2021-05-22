Letters, May 22-25: Park City has an opportunity but leaders must act swiftly

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePark City Municipal’s governance that puts planning only at the end of the design of new projects could do with an urgent re-think. With huge developments looming over Park City’s already strained infrastructure at PCMR, Deer Valley, Bonanza Park, and a school expansion, the absence of a town plan that knits all of these pieces together before they are individually designed and built is a potentially catastrophic failure that will cost Park City dearly.

