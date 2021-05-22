newsbreak-logo
Mckean County, PA

McKean, Potter counties have double digit new case reports of COVID-19

By JOELLEN WANKEL jwankel@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 3 days ago

All four counties in The Era’s coverage area have new cases of COVID-19. McKean County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, while Elk County had three new cases, Potter County had 10 new cases and Cameron County had one new case reported as of Friday. McKean County has 3,722 total...

www.bradfordera.com
