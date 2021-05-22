newsbreak-logo
Triple Stabbing in South Boston

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
Around 1:30am on Saturday morning, BPD responded to call for a triple stabbing at the Speedway Gas Station on Old Colony Ave. One person is in critical condition.

This is an active investigation. More to follow.

