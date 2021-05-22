Triple Stabbing in South Boston
Around 1:30am on Saturday morning, BPD responded to call for a triple stabbing at the Speedway Gas Station on Old Colony Ave. One person is in critical condition.
This is an active investigation. More to follow.
