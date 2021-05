Last week we looked at how to reduce your water bill by reducing water use in your lawn. This week we’ll look at watering your garden. Overwatering is responsible for many of the problems in vegetable gardens and contributes to higher water bills. Do you water your garden more than twice a week? For example, every day or every other day for just a few minutes? Watering more deeply, but less often will give you healthier, more productive plants and lower your water bill.