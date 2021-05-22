The Best Cooling Pillow, Whether You’re into Memory Foam, Gel or Down-Alternative
We’re all too familiar with the middle-of-the-night pillow flip: our desperate attempt to avoid waking up in a sweat puddle (or, if it’s too late, find relief from it). It’s no wonder that nearly every pillow on the market these days touts its “breathability” and makes some reference to keeping you cool. And when they vary in price from $6 to $240, you start to wonder: What’s the best cooling pillow out there? Which one really works—and would work for my side-to-stomach-sleeping habit? That’s where we come in.www.purewow.com