newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Africa in the news: COVID-19 vaccine update, Kenya’s High Court ruling, and natural resource update

By Christina Golubski
Brookings Institution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly this week, the United Nations Security Council formally called for “accelerated availability” of COVID-19 vaccines for Africa given the region’s disproportionately low rate of vaccinations: So far, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, only 1.42 percent of Africa’s population has received one dose of a vaccine, and only 0.42 percent of the population is considered to be fully vaccinated. According to Reuters, the region is on track to vaccinate about one-third of its population by the end of 2021 and only 60 percent within two to three years.

www.brookings.edu
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
Achim Steiner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#East Africa#Imf#Vaccine Doses#Ministry Of Health#Environmental Health News#Global Health#Reuters#Malawians#Johnson Johnson#Oxford#Covax#Serum Institute Of India#Agi#Africans#The European Union#The High Court#Treasury#Bloomberg#Court Of Appeal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
Country
India
Country
South Africa
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
HealthWired UK

India’s vaccine crisis is a warning to the world

A second wave of Covid-19 is tearing through India. The country’s overwhelmed health system is teetering on the edge of collapse: shortages of hospital beds and oxygen have contributed to a situation where confirmed deaths stand at more than 200,000 while the real death toll is likely to be much higher.
Public HealthCNBC

WHO says India accounts for 46% of world's new Covid cases, one in four deaths

India accounted for 46% of the new Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Worldwide, 5.7 million new cases were reported last week and more than 93,000 deaths, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report. India reported nearly 2.6 million new cases, a 20% increase on the previous week, and 23,231 deaths.
Worldglobalcompliancenews.com

South Africa: COVID-19 update on validity of visas

The Minister of Home Affairs in South Africa has extended the validity period of legally issued visas, which expired during the period of the national lockdown in South Africa. These visa holders are permitted to remain in South Africa, under the existing conditions of their visas, until the expiry date of their relevant extension.
WorldFox News

COVID-19 vaccine deserts: Some countries have no shots at all

N'DJAMENA, Chad – At the small hospital where Dr. Oumaima Djarma works in Chad's capital, there are no debates over which coronavirus vaccine is the best. There are simply no vaccines at all. Not even for the doctors and nurses like her, who care for COVID-19 patients in Chad, one...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

South Africa’s Covid death toll more than double official total, experts say

South Africa’s death toll from coronavirus could be more than double the official tally, according to experts.A new report by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has found more than 133,000 deaths from Covid-19 took place over the past year.As of Wednesday, the official death toll was around 54,900 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.The new report looked at excess deaths in the country, which has been Africa’s worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities and infections to date.It found there had been 157,000 excess deaths in the past 12 months, with 85...
AfricaBrookings Institution

Africa in the news: Wildlife, Horn of Africa, and infrastructure updates

Kenya’s first national wildlife census, South Africa ends captive lion breeding, and Zimbabwe intends to reintroduce rhinos to its wildlife parks. Last Friday, Kenya began conducting its first-ever national wildlife census. The $2.3 million conservation project aims to improve knowledge about wildlife population distribution and sizes, identify threats to the animals, and develop conservation strategies to protect them. While Kenya’s most vulnerable species such as elephants and rhinos, are counted regularly, the project will be the first systematic counting of other rare animals across the country. Researchers anticipate collecting data on wildlife in Kenya’s less populated and less frequented northern parks where cataloged wildlife remains limited. The inauguration of Kenya’s national wildlife census comes amid notable declines in wildlife populations caused by, among other things, the expansion of human settlements, climate change, and poaching.
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

How India's COVID-19 crisis is affecting Africa's vaccine supply

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India, home to the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has lead to a halt in vaccine exports. Countries relying on those vaccines, including African states benefiting from the COVAX scheme, are now facing delays and shortages exacerbated by an already slow rollout. South Africa’s...
Public HealthUNICEF

Japan supports Kenya’s safe distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, through a grant to UNICEF

Nairobi, 19 May 2021 - The Government of Japan has donated about 212 million Kenya Shillings to Kenya to improve the cold chain capacity for COVID-19 vaccines roll out, as part of a grant of about 1.2 billion Kenya Shillings to 11 countries in the East and Southern Africa region. The funding will support the Government of Kenya in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, especially through the procurement of equipment for vaccine storage, distribution and continuous temperature monitoring, including storage for vaccines that require “ultra-cold” temperatures. The funds will also be used to support the installation of new equipment and provide training to the healthcare workers on how to operate the equipment.
Politicsjurist.org

Kenya High Court rules constitutional amendment bill unconstitutional

A special five-judge bench at the High Court of Kenya on Thursday declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)-driven Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 unconstitutional. The main case was filed by five activists, namely David Ndii, Jerotich Seii, James Ngondi, Wanjiku Gikonyo, and Ikal Angelei. The judgment deals with 17...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

South Sudan Returning 72,000 COVID Vaccine Doses

JUBA - South Sudan's National Task Force on COVID-19 is sending back 72,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX facility for use in other countries before the doses expire. South Sudan received 132,000 doses in late March from COVAX, a global coalition that works to ensure fair and equitable...
Public Healthvivekkaul.com

The Real Story Behind India’s Covid Vaccine Exports

India began administering covid vaccines on 16 January 2021. Within a week, the Indian government had sent almost 50 lakh free doses to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and other countries. The Modi government calculated that it could raise India’s global stature by pursuing a covid vaccine diplomacy strategy – dubbed vaccine maitry.