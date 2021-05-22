Klay Thompson: 'I've Never Been Hungrier. I Truly Believe My Best Ball Lies Ahead Of Me, We Ain't Done I Promise You That.'
Klay Thompson saw his Golden State Warriors getting eliminated from playoffs contention where everybody put them as favorites to beat the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant had different plans, took care of business, and led his team to the promised land. During the season, and especially in the play-in tournament, Klay looked very anxious to help his teammates against the Lakers and Grizzlies, respectively.fadeawayworld.net