Klay Thompson: 'I've Never Been Hungrier. I Truly Believe My Best Ball Lies Ahead Of Me, We Ain't Done I Promise You That.'

The scoring outbursts have all become a blur. So have the long-distance heaves. As Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has produced a highlight reel nearly every time he has stepped on the court this season, however, those around him marveled at something more substantial than how many points he scores or how far he shoots. They have remained in awe on how Curry transformed the Warriors from a lottery contender to a playoff threat with his record-breaking performances, his steady leadership and his determined optimism.