The annual Click it or Ticket campaign begins today and the Sanilac County Sheriff’s office is reminding you to buckle up. In 2019, there were 217 people killed in Michigan in traffic crashes in which seat belts weren’t worn. Of those killed, more than half were men and between the ages of 18 and 34 were found to be men. Sheriff Paul Rich says he hopes the increased enforcement period wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving. The Click it or Ticket campaign runs through June 6th.