Randy Hodge: Saying goodbye to the class of 2021

Ionia Sentinel-Standard
 3 days ago

While all graduating classes at St. Patrick School are special to me, this one is a bit more special. When I started my tenure as administrator, this class started as my first kindergarten class. It has been an honor to watch them go through kindergarten all the way to graduation as their principal. Now, it is time to say goodbye as they will continue to build on the rock-solid foundation they have built here as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

