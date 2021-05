It’s National Police Week in the U.S., and children at the Corry YMCA colored pictures and sent cards to Pennsylvania State Police in Corry on Wednesday. Sgt. Mark A. Van Horn, left, and officer Murphy hold some of the pictures and cards from the kids. Police also had lunch, compliments of the YMCA, delivered from Subway. National Police Week was established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. The week is set aside to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty, with a special focus this year on officer safety, health and wellness.