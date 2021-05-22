Man pleads guilty to taking bribes while working at Sebastian County jail

It could take a year for Sebastian County's criminal justice system to fully recover from the backlog of jury trials postponed during COVID-19. With the exception of six weeks in October and November, the Arkansas Supreme Court has barred jury trials from proceeding since March 16, 2020. In Sebastian County, the restrictions resulted in 845 unresolved cases in the Fort Smith and Greenwood districts of circuit court due to defendants not settling or waiting for trials to resume May 3.