Man pleads guilty to taking bribes while working at Sebastian County jail
FORT SMITH -- A former employee of the Sebastian County Detention Center on Thursday admitted to smuggling contraband items into the jail for money. Joshua Lane Oliver pleaded guilty to one count of public official bribery, a felony, during a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge P.K. Holmes III, according to court records. Oliver's sentencing was deferred pending preparation of a pre-sentence report, and a signature bond was set at $5,000 with conditions of release.www.nwaonline.com