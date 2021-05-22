Top 8 free transfer signings available for Leicester this summer

As the season draws to a close, many elite footballers find themselves as free agents, which means they are up for grabs for Leicester City’s consideration. It is that time of the season where the King Power club’s Director of football takes up the center stage. Rudkin has been magically prolific in conjuring up deals from behind the curtains in recent times, contradicting a rather poor reputation on Filbert Way. He is said to be the reason for finding diamonds like Fofana and Tielemans. It’s again his time to shine in this transfer window.