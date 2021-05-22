newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James Violated The NBA's Protocol By Attending Party With Drake And Michael B. Jordan

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James finds himself in trouble after attending a party with Canadian rapper Drake, actor Michael B. Jordan, and more people. Earlier this week, the King decided to go partying with the hitmaker, who shared a series of pics with Bron, Jordan, and more high-profile figures in showbiz. Even though one person at the party said everybody there was vaccinated, that doesn't change the fact that James broke the league's health and safety protocol.

fadeawayworld.net
View All 679 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tequila
Person
Michael B. Jordan
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Hitmaker#Espn#The Phoenix Suns#Canadian Rapper Drake#Invitees#This Week#Showbiz#The League#Pics#Protocols#Punishment#Proof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAMercury News

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

LeBron James Has Always Been a Pass-First Guy, Is Never Mentioned Among the All-Time Great Scorers

LeBron James averaged at least 25 points this year for the 17th consecutive season. It's another feather in his cap glimmering even more impressively considering that no other player has done it more than 12 times in their career. StatMuse, a good Twitter follow, made note of this, along the way catching the watchful eye of James, who offered his own riff on the situation.
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate ends as Tony Snell steals crown

LeBron James truthers and Michael Jordan loyalists can finally stand down. Here is your one, true GOAT from the Atlanta Hawks – Tony Snell. The 8-year NBA veteran just accomplished the impossible. Tony Snell has posted the most efficient line in NBA history, bar none: 50/50/100 shooting splits for an entire season. Never mind that it was on 100 attempts. Have LeBron James or Michael Jordan ever done this? What about Stephen Curry? No? Didn’t think so.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Mocks Drake's Lyrics Using LeBron James' Big 3-Pointer: “Late In The Game My Vision Blurry But I’m Still Clutch Like LeBron Over Curry”

Canadian rapper Drake is one of the most famous artists in the world. Moreover, he is an avid basketball fan, earning love and hate from the NBA community. Love him or hate him, you know Drake is always going to make headlines with his actions. Earlier this week, he was spotted partying with LeBron James and more people. He was in the crowd when James hit a game-winning 3-pointer over Stephen Curry on Wednesday, showing his admiration for that big play.
NBAnews4usonline.com

LeBron-Curry: The NBA’s dream matchup plays out again

Actor Wesley Snipes has an iconic line in the 1992 action hit movie Passenger 57 when asked if he ever played roulette before. Smipes’ character John Cutter replied: “Always bet on black.”. Now if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors playing in a single play-in tournament...
NBANew Haven Register

5 Reasons the Warriors-Lakers Play-In Will Be the Best Game of the NBA Season

Wednesday night’s game at the Staples Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors won’t see those two teams at the height of their basketballing powers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still working back to full fitness after extended periods away due to injury, and Klay Thompson, who hasn’t played a minute since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, won’t be back until next season.
NBANew York Post

LeBron James sends strong message to his critics: ‘huh??’

Warriors star Steph Curry may have notched the NBA’s scoring title on Sunday, but LeBron James wants some recognition, too. James’ 25 points in the Lakers’ 110-98 regular-season-finale win over the Pelicans on Sunday earned him his 17th straight season averaging 25 points a game, an NBA record. The 36-year-old...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James argues for Steph Curry to win NBA MVP

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA MVP Award this year, but LeBron James is casting his vote for another player. Stephen Curry scored 46 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a huge win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The victory secured the No. 8 seed, which means the Warriors will face the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament. As far as LeBron is concerned, he’ll be squaring off against the MVP.
NBAdefector.com

The NBA Should Beware Of Getting What It Wanted From The Play-In Games

It is hardly remarkable that most people connected to the National Basketball Association think the play-in thingy is a grand idea without having seen it in action because, well, that’s what you do, right? Take a postseason system that already doesn’t have enough excellence and invite more mediocrity to it, while passing it off as “good for the fans.” And more specifically, for their money-distribution systems.
NBARed Bluff Daily News

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA’s MVP award. James’ flattery comes ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry’s Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. “Just look at what he’s done this year,” James told reporters after...
NBAitsgame7.com

LeBron James Names Real NBA MVP, And It’s Not Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has put together a tremendous season. Jokic’s team finished third in a stacked Western Conference, and it was in no small part due to the 26.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals he is averaging per game. Despite Monte Morris missing 12...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

LeBron vs. Steph: Play-in for right to face Suns is a fun one

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana, and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis, and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...