LeBron James Violated The NBA's Protocol By Attending Party With Drake And Michael B. Jordan
LeBron James finds himself in trouble after attending a party with Canadian rapper Drake, actor Michael B. Jordan, and more people. Earlier this week, the King decided to go partying with the hitmaker, who shared a series of pics with Bron, Jordan, and more high-profile figures in showbiz. Even though one person at the party said everybody there was vaccinated, that doesn't change the fact that James broke the league's health and safety protocol.fadeawayworld.net