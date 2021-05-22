newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Mega Millions had a winner, but it was not in Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQnde_0a7wiDgu00

ATLANTA — If you went to sleep here in the state of Georgia with dreams of winning the $500-plus million Mega Millions Lottery drawing Friday night, well, unfortunately you did not win.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

However, someone in Pennsylvania is waking up a winner as the only person to get all the numbers correct along with the Gold Mega Ball and will collect the $516 million prize ($348.6 million if they took the cash option).

Don’t forget, you can watch the Mega Millions drawing LIVE on Channel 2 every Tuesday and Friday night at 10:59 p.m.

That total was the ninth largest payout in the games 19-year history and is only the third payout for the game since the beginning of 2021.

The good news is that 1,702,748 people won some sort of prize after Friday night’s drawing. 53 tickets nationwide matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s $10,000 third prize.

Of those, 10 are worth an additional $30,000 via the optional “Megaplier.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Since there was a winner, the next jackpot will reset back to the current starting value of $20 million.

View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Wsb Tv#Mega Millions Lottery#Wsb Tv News#Gold Mega Ball#Prize#Tickets#The Game#Nationwide#19 Year History#Drawing#Dreams#News Breaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Mega Millions
News Break
Lottery
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

AP Top 25 Podcast: Start 2021 season with 5 games in 5 days

From Knoxville, Tennessee, to Tallahassee, Florida, with stops in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Atlanta along the way. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, USA Today's Paul Myerberg joins AP's Ralph Russo to plan a road trip for the opening weekend of the college football season that will include five games in five days.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.