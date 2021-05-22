Mega Millions had a winner, but it was not in Georgia

ATLANTA — If you went to sleep here in the state of Georgia with dreams of winning the $500-plus million Mega Millions Lottery drawing Friday night, well, unfortunately you did not win.

However, someone in Pennsylvania is waking up a winner as the only person to get all the numbers correct along with the Gold Mega Ball and will collect the $516 million prize ($348.6 million if they took the cash option).

That total was the ninth largest payout in the games 19-year history and is only the third payout for the game since the beginning of 2021.

The good news is that 1,702,748 people won some sort of prize after Friday night’s drawing. 53 tickets nationwide matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s $10,000 third prize.

Of those, 10 are worth an additional $30,000 via the optional “Megaplier.”

Since there was a winner, the next jackpot will reset back to the current starting value of $20 million.