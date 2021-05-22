newsbreak-logo
The media has a big credibility problem

By Contributing columnist
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alarming number of Americans are “vaccine-hesitant,” polls show, and my Post colleague and frequent radio guest, James Hohmann, worries about that — and about government efforts to pay citizens to do what they ought to do for the common good. Hohmann and others worry that government incentives create what...

SocietyPosted by
Washington Monthly

The Left Must Shift From Media Criticism to Social Media Criticism

For most of its existence, the left “netroots” (or “blogosphere” or whatever you want to call it) has been focused on media criticism as much or more than partisan politics itself. From the earliest days of Eschaton, MyDD and DailyKos, as much as writers and activists took aim at Republicans and centrist Democrats, the primary objective was to shame more mainstream media sources and reporters into taking a “reality-based” approach to journalism.
Public HealthNPR

Poll Finds Public Health Has A Trust Problem

OK, Americans know what public health is, and they think it's important. They think it should be well funded. But they don't trust what public health groups are telling them. This is the result of a new poll from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which we should note is an NPR funder. NPR health policy reporter Selena Simmons-Duffin has more.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Independents are part of the partisan problem

If you’re the kind of person who boasts about being a political independent, this may be hard to hear: You’re part of the problem. This no doubt will come as a shock, in part because independents get such fantastic press. That in itself is odd, given that independents have no party, no official PR machine and no clear leader. They don’t even have a coherent ideological platform.
Republican Partyinsidesources.com

Point: Americans’ Trust in Media Is Broken; Here’s How to Fix It

Editor’s Note: For another viewpoint, see Counterpoint: The Path to Restoring Journalism As a Pillar of Our Democracy. Americans’ trust in the national news media is low and getting worse. Mainstream journalism has lost the respect of much of the public, though soul-searching and changes by the industry could reverse this trend.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

The New York Times debases itself on behalf of the Democratic Party

The New York Times published a grotesque opinion article late Monday evening by columnist Michelle Goldberg, headlined originally, “Attacks on Jews Over Israel Are a Gift to the Right.”. You see, antisemitic attacks in the U.S. are not such a big deal — the problem is that Republicans might be...
Congress & Courtsozarkradionews.com

Capitol Report: Big Tech, Big Problems

For as long as I can remember, as Missourians, one of our biggest fears has been Washington bureaucrats empowered to insert themselves into our way of life. But now, we face a new threat of censorship and control from Big Tech companies. Big Tech CEOs have designated themselves as the judge, jury, and executioners of Free Speech. Any doubts regarding their power were erased this week as the social media giant Facebook decided to uphold its ban on President Donald Trump.
Presidential ElectionMichigan Daily

Op-Ed: It can happen here

In September 2020, Barton Gellman, staff writer at The Atlantic magazine, published an ominous piece titled “The Election That Could Break America.” In the article, Gellman, with the help of legal scholars and political scientists, broke down the ways in which incumbent President Donald Trump, aided by Republican loyalists, could potentially utilize the United States Constitution’s ambiguities to subvert the results of the 2020 election and sow chaos. Although the worst of Gellman’s predictions did not come to fruition, the election and its aftermath were a time of extreme instability which eventually culminated in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. As such, Gellman’s article provides a prescient look at the more mechanical aspects of a major issue which much of American society hasn’t seemed to fully internalize: the weakness of democracy. Ultimately, in order to protect democracy and its institutions going forward, Americans must first be willing to both recognize and confront the concerning, real possibility of democratic backsliding at home.
Minoritieshbr.org

Marketing Still Has a Colorism Problem

“She’s too dark,” the creative director snapped at me when I recommended the image of a dark-skinned Black woman washing her face for our hero campaign shot. “We can’t use that image for this global campaign.”. And we didn’t. In one of my first assignments as a marketer, colorism —...
Middle EastLas Vegas Sun

Social media has aggravated divisions in the Middle East

As rockets and bombs rain down in the Middle East, communal violence and social media misinformation fan the flames of the crisis. Synagogues torched by Arab mobs. Jewish extremists retaliating by burning Arab-owned buildings. Beatings of innocents by both sides. Clashes occurring in so many places that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to deploy ground forces to restore order.
Internetarxiv.org

Stance Detection with BERT Embeddings for Credibility Analysis of Information on Social Media

The evolution of electronic media is a mixed blessing. Due to the easy access, low cost, and faster reach of the information, people search out and devour news from online social networks. In contrast, the increasing acceptance of social media reporting leads to the spread of fake news. This is a minacious problem that causes disputes and endangers societal stability and harmony. Fake news spread has gained attention from researchers due to its vicious nature. proliferation of misinformation in all media, from the internet to cable news, paid advertising and local news outlets, has made it essential for people to identify the misinformation and sort through the facts. Researchers are trying to analyze the credibility of information and curtail false information on such platforms. Credibility is the believability of the piece of information at hand. Analyzing the credibility of fake news is challenging due to the intent of its creation and the polychromatic nature of the news. In this work, we propose a model for detecting fake news. Our method investigates the content of the news at the early stage i.e. when the news is published but is yet to be disseminated through social media. Our work interprets the content with automatic feature extraction and the relevance of the text pieces. In summary, we introduce stance as one of the features along with the content of the article and employ the pre-trained contextualized word embeddings BERT to obtain the state-of-art results for fake news detection. The experiment conducted on the real-world dataset indicates that our model outperforms the previous work and enables fake news detection with an accuracy of 95.32%.
Georgia Stateheraldsun.com

I take “Fake News” personally — and so should you

Everyone makes mistakes. Doctors, lawyers, teachers, business executives, coaches, police officers, preachers, umpires. That includes people like me, who for more than 40 years reported, wrote, and edited the news. Not everyone has to own up to their errors. When journalists who work for what has come to be called,...
PoliticsNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

KELLY: This is Kelly (ph) from New Jersey. Tomorrow me and my family are going to Disney World, but my kids don't know yet. We're going to tell them in a few hours when my son gets off the bus from school, which is usually around the time this podcast is recorded, which, today, was at...
Minoritiestimesexaminer.com

Leftist Racial Agitation Damages and Divides America

Just when you think racial agitators can't get more outrageous and ridiculous, they do. We see fruits of this evil obsession every single day. Throughout the pandemic, the media preached that historical racism in the United States disproportionately impacted African Americans. Hollywood bombards us with race-shaming on show after show, using fictional characters to lecture us on the pervasiveness of white supremacy, stirring racial resentment and division in the name of healing.