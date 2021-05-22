A big abortion case could upend ‘Roe’ — and burn the court’s credibility

MANY SUPREME COURT cases are complicated. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which concerns Mississippi’s severe 2018 abortion law, is not one of them. The court’s conservative majority, which chose to take the case this week, must choose: Will the justices unravel decades of precedent to achieve an ideological victory on the most hot-button of issues, or will they preserve the credibility of their institution? Mississippi flagrantly transgressed the court’s settled abortion jurisprudence in a scheme designed to produce precisely this Supreme Court showdown. In an instant, the court would burn a precious store of legitimacy if it upheld Mississippi’s brazen breach of long-settled precedent.