Republicans are scuttling a Jan. 6 commission — and now a bill to secure the Capitol, too

AFTER THE Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, lawmakers in Washington recognized the urgency of taking steps to prevent future attacks. A landmark commission investigated the attack’s root causes, reforms were made in intelligence gathering and security was hardened across the country. Similar action is needed to deal with another day of infamy — the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and U.S. democracy by supporters of former president Donald Trump. But the prospects of putting the proper protections in place seem to fade more each day.