newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ticonderoga, NY

Hancock House opens for season

By News Report
suncommunitynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTICONDEROGA | The Hancock House Museum in Ticonderoga will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays beginning June 2. The four-story museum and research library, located at 6 Moses Circle, will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., during the month of June, and will move to daily operations for the months of July and August.

suncommunitynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Hancock, NY
City
Ticonderoga, NY
City
Plattsburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Jews#Hancock Building#Centennial#Open House#House Building#The Hancock House Museum#Irish#Tihistory Org#Moses Circle#Open Wednesdays#Saturdays#Ths President#Regional Baseball Teams#June#July#History#Adirondacks#Landscape Painters#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Politics
Related
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Shut out

In Saranac Lake and around the Adirondacks, a crisis of affordable rentals worsens. Open up the popular house-hunting site Zillow and search for rentals in Saranac Lake. You might, as I did on a recent search, come up with a surprising answer: “No matching results. Try changing your search.” In other words: No available apartments here; move along.
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Saranac, NYadirondackalmanack.com

A bag of hammers

This spring, I paddled out across Kiwassa Lake to see the volunteers at Lean2Rescue put the finishing touches on a newly restored lean-to shelter. They had moved it, piece by piece, from Middle Saranac Lake, so they could replace the roof and some rotting logs at the base. And they left in its place a new lean-to for Middle Saranac.
Indian Lake, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Looking for fellow trackers

“Do you know where to find people who are involved in the science and “hobby”Or practice of animal tracking? Some trackers are hunters, but most are not. I am a person who has always enjoyed looking at tracks and sign for the story they tell, but in the past 3 years I have dug deeper into the techniques of positive ID and deeper knowledge through some amazing books, and going on tracking walks with experts. I have the 120 year old family farmhouse in Indian Lake and find unlimited places for remarkable tracking walks.”
Essex County, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

The secret to addressing Adirondack overuse

The Adirondacks have long been a mecca for outdoor recreation, but over the past several years the increase in visitor use has been nothing short of overwhelming. I know this mainly from friends and colleagues who live and work there, trying to protect its special values, but I also know it from where I lived and worked for 34 years at Acadia National Park, where the park and island communities are trying to cope with the very same and very recent flood tide of people at an already very popular destination. How can you protect the Adirondacks’ natural resource base, continue to provide spectacular visitor experiences and have thriving communities that retain the quality of life that most residents want, those tangible and intangible values that those who live in places like Acadia and the Adirondacks cherish?
Elizabethtown, NYPress-Republican

AdkAction selects 11 sites for Pollinator Project

KEESEVILLE – This summer, AdkAction's Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer AKA “Pollinator-Mobile” will bushwhack the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees, and butterflies in its wake. “We are going to take our mobile pollinator garden trailer out throughout the communities to plant the gardens,” Brittany Christenson, executive director,...
Belmont, NYhorseracingnation.com

Expanded seating options added for Belmont Stakes

The New York Racing Association Inc. has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with...
Lake George, NYadirondackalmanack.com

AA-Stefanik-Number-3a

Peter Bauer is the Executive Director of Protect the Adirondacks. He has been working in various capacities on Adirondack Park environmental issues since the mid-1980s, including stints as the Executive Director of the Residents' Committee to Protect the Adirondacks and FUND for Lake George as well as on the staff of the Commission on the Adirondacks in the Twenty-First Century. He also worked at Adirondack Life Magazine. He served as Chair of the Town of Lake George Zoning Board of Appeals and has served on numerous advisory boards for management of the Adirondack Park and Forest Preserve.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Preview of May 15 ‘This Week in Central NY’ Radio Show

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett, Community...
Blue Mountain Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

ADKX to reopen for members May 28, public in July

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The Adirondack Experience (ADKX, formerly known as the Adirondack Museum) will open its 2021 summer season in two phases. From May 28 through June 27, ADKX members can access the on-site art and history museum as well as a range of outdoor activities on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. This early access benefit is available to existing members as well as individuals and families who sign up in the coming months.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 14-17, 2021

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Servings northern Otsego County residents. Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200. Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2...
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

State tree cutting reined in

It was bound to happen one of these days. State agencies have been playing a little fast and loose with New York’s constitutional protections for the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves for a long time. The state consistently lets itself off the hook for violations it would punish a private citizen for.
Essex, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Northern N.Y. rail crossing work to bring minor delays

SARANAC LAKE | Motorists in Essex and Franklin counties may soon have minor delays as state crews work to remove several railroad crossings in the Adirondacks as part of an ongoing project. The New York State Department of Transportation said crews are scheduled to begin rail crossing removals on several...