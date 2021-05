Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men from Hackensack, Minnesota were killed in traffic wrecks Friday that were 300 miles apart. One of the deadly wrecks was in Austin. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan driven by 87-year-old Lemoyne Kraushaar was westbound on I-90 around noon when it left the road and crashed into a tree. He was taken to the hospital where he died.