I can trace most of my life back through memories of food — probably because I tend to mark most occasions, good or bad, with a meal. Last year, before restaurants shut down but after my daughter found out that her senior-year trip to Europe had officially been canceled, we got angry at COVID together over pasta and garlic bread at The Saucy Noodle. When indoor dining came to a halt a week later, I drove to La Fogata for a Mexican hamburger to go and ate it in the park near my first apartment in Denver while I wondered what the hell this all meant for an industry I love and that I’ve worked in for over eight years through my writing and marketing career.