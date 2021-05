“I am going to my first dental appointment for work to be done on my teeth,” a domestic abuse survivor says. “After head butts, tin cans of soup were thrown at me, and more. This is such an excellent and important idea.”The victim is one of many who will be helped by a new scheme that sees dentists offer free treatment to those who have suffered violence at the hands of their abusive partners. A National Dentistry Register for domestic abuse victims is currently being drawn up that will comprise of dentists willing to treat those with damaged teeth sustained...