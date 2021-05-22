newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Superman to star in yet another TV series for HBO Max

By Andre Farquharson
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Adventures With Superman, a new DC animated series, has received a two-season order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Superman and Batman are both set to return to TV in new animated shows. Like his darker counterpart, Superman has a rich history on the small screen but, unlike The Dark Knight, Supes’ past in animation stretches as far back as the Fleischer animated shorts from the early ’40s.

