‘Jeopardy!’: How to Donate to Brayden Smith’s Memorial Fund After Contestant’s Tragic Death
“Jeopardy!” champion Brayden Smith may be gone. But his legacy and memory continue to live onward and impact the lives of others. In the wake of his tragic passing, his parents opened the Brayden Smith Memorial Fund in his honor. The charity supports the continued education of southern Nevada students. According to the website, Smith was a life-long learner even before appearing on “Jeopardy!” last year. Smith wanted to go to law school and eventually enter politics.outsider.com