On Friday, Jeopardy an American game show in short the Winners of the tournament took some time to pay tribute to its one Champion who is not present between us. Participant Brayden Smith would have eligible for the tournament of this year after victorious of 5 direct games and earning above $114,000 as prize money, becoming the final 5-time title-holder of the era of Alex Trebek. This champion Brayden Smith has demised at the beginning of this year in the month of February. He died at the age of 24. This year Winners of the tournament made sure that this champion was never forgotten and always in the memory of the show.