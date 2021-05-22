Not Ad Fraud, But Not Optimal Either
I’ve written extensively about ad fraud for the last nine years — slide decks, posts, articles. Ad fraud saps marketers’ budgets and makes their digital campaigns ineffective, because ads are shown to bots instead of to humans. So there is no possibility of business outcomes. But there are many other aspects of digital advertising that are not bots, per se, but are suboptimal or useless for marketers anyway. This article will cover a few such examples. I’ll keep it simple and practical.www.forbes.com