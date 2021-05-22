Not Ad Fraud, But Not Optimal Either

The word on the street has been the cookie is being killed off by Apple or Google or Mozilla or … even California. But the truth is, as always, more nuanced. Consumers demanded a new way forward that respected their privacy and seemed less intrusive than browsers adding small files on their computers that became known as ways to “track” how they interacted with websites. Add to that reticence about privacy the backlash in Europe to American platforms trading on their citizens’ data and then even a few stateside regulators and elected representatives, some authentic and some no doubt self-serving, started to get loud about digital advertising practices. The claim from D.C. and a state capital or two was motivated by wanting to protect privacy, though of course they’ve gotten the solutions wrong as frequently as they’ve gotten them right.