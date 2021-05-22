An Adventure Backpack for Parents

In Woodle Tree Adventures you'll Explore a total of 8 immersive worlds alongside Woodle, a brave log just born from his …. In Woodle Tree Adventures you'll Explore a total of 8 immersive worlds alongside Woodle, a brave log just born from his father roots, helping him to gather all the magical water drops scattered around the lands in order to bring back balance and becoming the new hero! Features: - 8 immersive different worlds to explore - Local Co-op Main Adventure - Play as Woodle Beaver! - New items and clothing to unlock for Woodle - Vast 3D environments presented in smooth 60 fps - Jump, Run and special Attacks are your abilities during the adventure - A new original extra level - Improvements to the camera movements - Jumping mechanics enhanced for Woodle The feeling of travelling around the world is refreshing and peaceful. If you want to relax, this is the experience for you since both soundtrack and art style give a serene tone to the game. Even if you’re not a fan of the genre, Woodle Deluxe is still worth considering just to witness the beautiful game world.