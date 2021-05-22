newsbreak-logo
An Adventure Backpack for Parents

By Bjorn Dihle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few adventures more rewarding or daunting than being a parent. One of the hardest adjustments for me has been acknowledging that trips into the big wild have largely been put on hold. However, one piece of gear that makes life better for the outdoorsy parent is Osprey Poco Plus. This backpack for parents allows you take your six-month to, depending on the size of the child, three-year-old on mini-adventures. Hands down, it’s my favorite piece of kid gear. It’s built sturdy and has allowed me to go on everything from short beach walks to mountain camp outs with my wee one. I even strapped it on a kayak and packraft.

