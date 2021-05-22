The Old and the New

War can be cruel, brutal and every once in awhile, just plain Weird. World War II was no exception for strange and unusual events. As a newspaper boy on the Main Street of Walker back in the early 1940s, every day when I had finished my paper route, I saved a copy to take up to my room and look through the pages for some of those weird events. I kept a scrapbook of the strange, unusual happenings, and although Mr. Wallin, my history teacher, usually gave me “Ds” in history, the semester I used the scrapbook for a term paper, he gave me a C minus!