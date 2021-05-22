newsbreak-logo
Walker, MN

The Old and the New

By Otto Ringle
The Pilot-Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWar can be cruel, brutal and every once in awhile, just plain Weird. World War II was no exception for strange and unusual events. As a newspaper boy on the Main Street of Walker back in the early 1940s, every day when I had finished my paper route, I saved a copy to take up to my room and look through the pages for some of those weird events. I kept a scrapbook of the strange, unusual happenings, and although Mr. Wallin, my history teacher, usually gave me “Ds” in history, the semester I used the scrapbook for a term paper, he gave me a C minus!

