In 1865, in remembrance of the 600,000 Union and Southern soldiers killed in the Civil War, Congress created the first Memorial Day. Since then, our nation has found it necessary to "celebrate" an additional 159 Memorial Days as the number of Americans killed in foreign wars continues to grow. It could easily be named "National Mourning Day" as we exceed 1.4 million U.S. soldiers who have died in combat since that first Memorial Day in 1865. If this number doesn't get your attention, consider that it doesn't include the 90 million civilians killed worldwide in WWI and WWII alone. That's a lot of men, women and children who simply wanted to live their lives.